Poor mobile internet service hits traders in city centre areas

Srinagar: The traders in city centre areas have decried poor internet service by several cellular operators saying it has affected their business.

The traders said that they are facing immense problem in carrying out business as the online payment platform have been rendered defunct and are not smoothly working.

“We have been reaching out to telecom operators but they are not resolving the issue while our business is suffering. As we are all aware that online transactions are an essential service, our business has been badly hit as the internet is not working properly,” said a trader at Lal chowk.

The traders said that it has also affected the footfall of customers in the area and made their business suffer.

Farhan Kitab, President of Kashmir Retailers Association said that, the problem has crippled online transactions and affected the business. He said the issue is mostly prevalent along Residence Road. He said all the adjoining markets like Abi Guzar, Lambert Lane, Regal Lane, also get poor internet service.