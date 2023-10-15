Poor sanitation poses risk to patients at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: Patients and their attendants at SMHS Hospital here have raised concerns about poor sanitation and presence of rats in the wards.
A visit to the hospital revealed that dusty unclean ventilators including emergency equipment have become a common sight at the Triage room where even emergency patients are admitted. Also the presence of rats in the wards creates a sense of uneasiness among patients and raises serious alarm.
An attendant whose mother was on a ventilator at the hospital, expressed grave concerns about the condition of the emergency equipment. He fears that the unclean state of these critical devices could lead to infections, putting his mother's life at risk.
Another patient, Khalida shared a distressing account of her stay at the hospital.
She said that the presence of rats in the wards prevented her from getting any sleep, exacerbating the already challenging experience of being a patient.
Patients and their attendants said that they were hopeful that the immediate cleanliness measures will bring about a significant improvement in the hospital's conditions and provide a safe and conducive environment for patients' recovery.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Dr Muzaffar Zargar claimed that they didn't get complaints about poor sanitation at the hospital.
He said that they will ask the sanitation people to maintain cleanliness in every ward of the hospital. "I don't think our emergency machinery is in a bad condition. But I will look into the matter," he said.