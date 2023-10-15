Poor sanitation poses risk to patients at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: Patients and their attendants at SMHS Hospital here have raised concerns about poor sanitation and presence of rats in the wards.

A visit to the hospital revealed that dusty unclean ventilators including emergency equipment have become a common sight at the Triage room where even emergency patients are admitted. Also the presence of rats in the wards creates a sense of uneasiness among patients and raises serious alarm.

An attendant whose mother was on a ventilator at the hospital, expressed grave concerns about the condition of the emergency equipment. He fears that the unclean state of these critical devices could lead to infections, putting his mother's life at risk.