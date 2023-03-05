Poultry sellers continue to sell chicken at exorbitant rates in Srinagar

Srinagar: Days after authorities claimed to have acted against erring poultry dealers, chicken continues to be sold at exorbitant rates in the summer capital.

Consumers complain that despite the government fixing the rate of chicken at 125 rupees per Kilogram, the sellers charge exorbitant rates.

A market check by this reporter revealed that on Hazratbal outskirts, the chicken is being sold at Rs 170 per Kg against the government rate of Rs 125. While in the City center and downtown area, the same is being sold at 165 per Kg.

Consumers from Hazratbal outskirts like Batapora, Burzahma, Gasoo , Tailbal said that some sellers are selling chicken at 170 per kg, taking a toll on them.