Poultry sellers continue to sell chicken at exorbitant rates in Srinagar

Srinagar: Days after authorities claimed to have acted against erring poultry dealers, chicken continues to be sold at exorbitant rates in the summer capital.
Consumers complain that despite the government fixing the rate of chicken at 125 rupees per Kilogram, the sellers charge exorbitant rates.
A market check by this reporter revealed that on Hazratbal outskirts, the chicken is being sold at Rs 170 per Kg against the government rate of Rs 125. While in the City center and downtown area, the same is being sold at 165 per Kg.
Consumers from Hazratbal outskirts like Batapora, Burzahma, Gasoo , Tailbal said that some sellers are selling chicken at 170 per kg, taking a toll on them.
“Authorities claim that they have increased market checking, but still poultry sellers are taking us for a ride. How can a poor person afford to have poultry when rates are skyrocketing? Why is no one following the orders of the government? As there is no check in our areal, we are buying chicken at Rs 170 Rs, which is Rs 45 higher than government rates. Our traders are not abiding by government-designated rates while no one is doing anything about it,” said Shahid Ahmad, a local from Hazratbal.
The locals said that if strict measures will be put in place, they would not have to go through inconvenience.
“This time, prices are around 40 rupees higher than government rates. When we ask about the rate list, these sellers don’t care. Despite authorities sealing their shops, they come back and sell at the same rates. If they are not satisfied with the government rates, these sellers should discuss that with the government and not take us for a ride, said Muneer Ahmad, a local from Dalgate.
Following the series of stories by this newspaper on the issue, the FCS & CA department said that they will increase the market checking on the ground.
In an official communication by the FCS & CA, the departed said that three teams were on the ground to check the issue, and they said that numerous shops had been sealed and fined. However, the consumers said that on the ground, there is no change, and sellers continue to sell poultry at higher prices.
In multiple conversations with this reported on the issue, Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Abdul Salaam Mir said that they have cracked down on the shopkeepers violating the government-designated rate list.
He said that the department would press more of our teams on the ground to keep the rates in check.