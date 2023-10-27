Preparations reviewed for observance of UT Foundation Day in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to finalise the preparations in connection with the observance of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2023) and UT Foundation Day (Youm-e-Tasees) on October 31, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here .

The DC discussed details of events planned to be organised in line with the program outlined by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as part of the Rashtriya Eikta Diwas.

The DC also deliberated about the formulation of the plan for organising programmes/activities to highlight the transition, transformation, development and achievements of the last four years of Srinagar District on the occasion of UT Foundation Day.