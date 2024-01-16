‘Preserve religious places, heritage sites in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 16: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited various religious and heritage sites of the District.

Accompanied by senior Officers from District Administration undertook site visit of the works being taken for restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of religious places/assets in the district.

The DC visited Makdoom Mandal near Shrine of Makdoom Sahib (RA), Ganpatiyar Temple and Soumyaar Temple being preserved as heritage monuments. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on all concerned executing agencies to adopt a coordinated approach to ensure time bound completion of all historical and heritage religious places/assets of the District.

The DC said the aim of the projects is to revive and preserve the Religious Places/Heritage Sites that have historical, cultural, religious significance, besides reflect the representation of every community and every section of our cultural society. The DC stressed that conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilizational and cultural legacy.

The DC further asked the Officers of the line Departments to ensure transparency and effective onsite monitoring of the projects, besides follow value-based methodologies and integrated approach to complete the conservation projects efficiently.