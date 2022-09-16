Previous regimes deprived Maisuma, downtown residents of jobs, development: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: Reaching out to unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Maisuma area in the City Centre, Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board Vice Chairperson Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Friday said that the previous regimes had deprived the residents of Maisuma and downtown areas of jobs and development.

Presiding over the interactive session with educated unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Maisuma area of Srinagar which used to be infamous for stone pelting and producing stone pelters known by their nicknames ‘Maisuma Mandela’, ‘Dharma’ and ‘Bad Dog’, Dr Hina said that the previous regimes had ignored Maisuma and Srinagar downtown and kept these places caught in vitriolic spells of violence and instead paid attention to Gupkar and other so-called high-profile places.

She said that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led government was committed to undo all injustices.

Dr Hina said that recently J&K KVIB had been given the mandate for implementation of PMEGP in urban areas of J&K.