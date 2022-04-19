Principal Commissioner of Income Tax participates in Dal Lake cleanliness drive

Srinagar: M.P Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh participated in Dal Lake cleaning drive campaign today.
The cleanliness drive is organized by the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority under the ATHWAS initiative of the government.
Singh was welcomed by Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Vice Chairman of J&K LCMA and Gazalla Abdullah, DFO, Srinagar and was escorted by the students of Govt. Women College, Nawakadal.
On the occasion, they removed weeds from Dal Lake through sticks and loaded it on the nearby shikaras. This is the traditional method of de-weeding the water bodies. Children enjoyed this ceremony and raised slogans to save Dal Lake.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Singh said that “Dal is the Jewel in the crown of Kashmir. It is not merely a water body like other lakes, but is a source of livelihood for thousands of people who run house boats and shikaras for the tourists.”
“The Houseboats offer a blend of luxury and the rich heritage of Kashmir. The ride on famous Shikara gives a unique enchanting experience in the tranquil waters of Dal. Lakhs of tourists as well as migratory birds visit Dal every year and it is the pious duty of all citizens to protect the beauty of this lake,” Singh said.
Singh urged local college students to feel proud of their rich heritage and associate their friends and family members in creating awareness for clean environment for healthy living as well to boost tourism in the region.