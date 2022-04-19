Principal Commissioner of Income Tax participates in Dal Lake cleanliness drive

Srinagar: M.P Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh participated in Dal Lake cleaning drive campaign today.

The cleanliness drive is organized by the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority under the ATHWAS initiative of the government.

Singh was welcomed by Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Vice Chairman of J&K LCMA and Gazalla Abdullah, DFO, Srinagar and was escorted by the students of Govt. Women College, Nawakadal.