Principal Secy H&UDD reviews de-weeding, cleanliness works in Dal, Nigeen lakes

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) Dheeraj Gupta, today had an exhaustive visit of Dal and Nigeen Lakes to inspect progress on several de-weeding and cleanliness works being executed there.
Vice Chairman, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (JKLCMA), Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat besides Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers and other officers of JKLCMA accompanied him.
Principal Secretary was apprised of several works taken up in the past year especially manual and mechanical de-weeding works in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides Tschuntikul along with proper disposal of weeds to ensure cleanliness of the lake.
He was further informed that extraction of lily pads, radhs has been done on about 2.5 square kilometer through contracting agencies and 0.25 square kilometer through departmental machinery.
Besides, different indigenous de-weeding machines including weed transfer crane, self-propelled barge, dump barge, aquatic floating grab dredger and other machines like back hoe loaders, high capacity dumpers and fuel browser have been procured.
It was also informed that aerators have been installed in front of Nishat garden besides installation of CCTV surveillance system for effective monitoring from Habak to Dalgate via Nishat has also been done under phase I. Besides, phase II of this work shall be taken up from Dalgate to Habak via NIT Srinagar in the next financial year.
Similarly, a total of 62000 saplings of broad leaved species and 3000 conifers have been planted in eight catchment areas to maintain ecological balance.
Principal Secretary directed that allotment of these works be completed by the end of March 2022. He asked the officers to take up all possible measures to ensure cleanliness of the lake during the upcoming season.
Vice Chairman informed that some other works of prime importance like connecting sewerage network of houseboats of Dal Lake with STP Brari Nambal and dredging of Telli Mohalla have also been taken up which are expected to be completed in the coming year.
In addition, tenders for several major works under action plan 2022-23 have already been floated to ensure that the works are started well in time.