Principal Secy H&UDD reviews de-weeding, cleanliness works in Dal, Nigeen lakes

Principal Secretary was apprised of several works taken up in the past year especially manual and mechanical de-weeding works in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides Tschuntikul along with proper disposal of weeds to ensure cleanliness of the lake.

He was further informed that extraction of lily pads, radhs has been done on about 2.5 square kilometer through contracting agencies and 0.25 square kilometer through departmental machinery.

Besides, different indigenous de-weeding machines including weed transfer crane, self-propelled barge, dump barge, aquatic floating grab dredger and other machines like back hoe loaders, high capacity dumpers and fuel browser have been procured.