Proceed for modification of Master Plan 2035 on Dal buffer zones: HC to govt

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to proceed for modification of the Master Plan 2035 regarding buffer zones around the Dal Lake in keeping with the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970.

“Considering the importance of the matter for preservation of the Dal Lake and to prevent further damage to the ecosystem and the Dal Lake itself and since the Administration has also accepted the technical report, we are of the view that respondents may proceed for modification of the Master Plan 2035 by following the due process as contemplated under the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970,” said a bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

Hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on conservation and maintenance of Dal Lake, the bench said : “ The Court taking cognizance of the various issues, passed a detailed order on 08.09.2022 and also keeping in mind the Master Plan 2035 which was already published, this Court was of the view that Master Plan can be revised and modified as per the advice of the experts”