Proceed for modification of Master Plan 2035 on Dal buffer zones: HC to govt

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to proceed for modification of the Master Plan 2035 regarding buffer zones around the Dal Lake in keeping with the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970.
“Considering the importance of the matter for preservation of the Dal Lake and to prevent further damage to the ecosystem and the Dal Lake itself and since the Administration has also accepted the technical report, we are of the view that respondents may proceed for modification of the Master Plan 2035 by following the due process as contemplated under the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970,” said a bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.
Hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on conservation and maintenance of Dal Lake, the bench said : “ The Court taking cognizance of the various issues, passed a detailed order on 08.09.2022 and also keeping in mind the Master Plan 2035 which was already published, this Court was of the view that Master Plan can be revised and modified as per the advice of the experts”
The Court said it accordingly granted liberty to the State to get the area of buffer zones around the Dal Lake re-examined by the State Authorities and to place a report before this Court.
The Court observed that pursuant to its order dated 8 September last year a Technical Committee of Experts was constituted by the State on December 9 2022.
The Committee, the court said, after due deliberations submitted a report which has been accepted by the Government for initiating the statutory process and making requisite changes in the Master Plan.
The Court had last year observed that the Master Plan 2035 envisages use of the Buffer Zones for amusement parks, aquariums and swimming pools. “It will not only require construction of a permanent nature would have a drastic impact on the beauty of the waterfront and the lakes, surroundings,” the court had said. “Utilization of the buffer zones for swimming pools, amusement parks, theme parks and the like, would also envisage high footfalls and consequent impact on the area in terms of waste disposal, littering, pollution etc.”