Proceed with construction of ring road around Srinagar: HC directs Govt

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday allowed the government to proceed with the construction of a ring road around Srinagar City.

Hearing a batch of petitions related to land acquisition for the project, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Mohan Lal said: “The respondents (government) shall proceed in the construction of ring road by utilizing the land, which will be subject to the decision rendered by this Court”.

As the matter came up, counsels appearing for the petitioners made reference to the Judgment passed by a coordinate Bench of the Court on October 28 last year in a case (WP(C) No. 1993/2019) and submitted that the subject is squarely covered by the Judgment.