Process reviewed for finalisation of land allotment for IIM Off-Campus

Srinagar: In order to expedite the process of allotment of land for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Srinagar Off-campus, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of District Collector (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.

Director Tourism Department, Kashmir, Dr G.N Itoo was present on the occasion. The meeting held threadbare deliberations with regard to allotment of land for construction of IIM Srinagar.

DC asked the concerned Team of IIM and Revenue Department to conduct immediate joint field visits to the proposed locations at Soiteng and Shalteng for on spot assessment for technical feasibility to finalise the land for construction of IIM off Campus.