Prof Ravinder Nath assumes additional charge of Director NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 10: Prof A. RavinderNath Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir on Wednesday assumed additional charge of Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, relieving Prof. (Dr.) SudhakarYedla as per the orders of the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Nath was received by Registrar Prof. AatikurRehman, senior faculty members and administrative staff followed by a brief interaction session.

During his interaction, Prof. Nathrecognised the impressive legacy of NIT Srinagar. He described the institution as a symbol of knowledge, a sanctuary for intellectual exploration, and a driving force for positive transformation throughout its history.

Prof. Nath conveyed his aspiration to elevate NIT Srinagar to greater heights and sought the cooperation of both teaching and non-teaching colleagues to achieve this shared mission.

He said nothing can be achieved without the support of administrative staff, faculty, colleagues and students. It is collective effort and we all have to make NIT Srinagar as one of the best institutes of this country, he added.