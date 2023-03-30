Prof Taqi Abidi delivers extension lecture on ‘Unexplored Works of Allama Iqbal’ at KU

Highlighting the importance and usefulness of unexplored works of Allama Iqbal (RA), Prof Abidi said that 42 percent of Allama’s poetry is still away from the eyes of readers and needs to be brought to the fore so that “new dimensions of Iqbal’s philosophy are brought to light”.

Prof Abidi said he has compiled a book titled ‘Baqayat Iqbal Kamil’ after nine years of hard work, which will be published soon and presented to the readers and fans of Allama Iqbal.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, who presided over the lecture session, appreciated the contribution of Prof Abidi towards Urdu language and literature, especially in Iqbal Studies.

“Iqbal (RA) is the poet of the entire humanity who propagated the message of love for the whole humanity,” he said.

Head, Department of Urdu, Prof Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh introduced the guest speaker and reiterated his commitment to organise such academic sessions in future as well.