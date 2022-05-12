Programme on 'Referral Services for Substance Abuse' begins at KU

Srinagar: The Department of Social Work (DoSW) University of Kashmir organised a two-day training programme on identification and referral services for substance abuse.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Consultant Alfred Gnanaolivu attended the inaugural session as special guests on Thursday.
In his special address, Director Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather highlighted the problem of substance abuse and various initiatives taken by the Health Department to address it. He said everyone needs to come together to curb the menace of drug addiction.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir congratulated the (DoSW) for organising the programme and said the university shall continue to offer its support for such social welfare initiatives.
Dr Mir said academia can play a great role in raising awareness against substance abuse and collaborate with other institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to organise awareness programmes in this regard.
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo shared his research work and pointed out the causes and consequences related to substance abuse.
Alfred Gnanaolivu talked about the theme of the programme and its key aspects. Earlier, Head Department of Social Work (DoSW) Dr Shazia Manzoor welcomed the guests and participants and also highlighted the aims and objectives of the two-day event.