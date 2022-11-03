Progress on ₹154 Cr comprehensive Sewerage Project reviewed in Srinagar

The DC sets deadline of December 31, 2022 for completion of the Sewerage Treatment Plant under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar and making STP fully operational through which about 17000 households are being connected with the 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station to cater the major areas in the District.

During the meeting local representatives of the area present in the meeting lauded the efforts of the District Administration for taking keen interest in completion of the project particularly during the last one year.

They expressed their gratitude to DC Srinagar for conducting frequent visits to the site to accelerate the pace of the project and ensuring completion of over 95 percent work in short span of time.