Progress on implementation of National Clean Air Programme reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting of District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, here.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing works on Rs 33 Cr plan for 2022-23 under NCAP, aimed to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar district.

During the meeting, the DC took activity wise review and progress of all ongoing works under Rs 33 Cr Plan for 2022-23 for implementation and monitoring of the NCAP in Srinagar District.