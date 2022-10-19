Progress on Special Summary Revision reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Sarita Chouhan, who is also Roll Observer for Srinagar district, today chaired a meeting here to review the progress on Special Summary Revision (SSR-2022) of Electoral Rolls.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) was present on the occasion.

Commissioner Secretary instructed the Electoral Registering Officers (EROs) and other Electoral Officials to conduct revision of electoral rolls strictly in accordance with the Election Commission of India guidelines and schedule with completion of the whole process within the given timeline.