Progress reviewed on major ongoing development projects in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Tengpora Bemina area of the City to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects including Animal Birth Control & Anti Rabies Centre, Slaughter House Alochibagh, STP Tengpora and 150 MVA GIS Power Sub Station Alochibagh.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Joint Commissioner Works, SMC, Rajindra Singh, Executive Engineer, JKPCC and other concerned.

While reviewing the progress of work on Animal Birth Control Centre at Tengpora being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore with all the modern facilities, the DC was apprised that the Centre is having a capacity of conducting 60 sterilization surgeries in a day, besides will also house an Anti-Rabies Vaccination Centre,