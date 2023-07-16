Prolonged construction works hamper traffic movement in Srinagar

Srinagar: Construction works at many places in city have overburdened several roads resulting in traffic gridlocks during peak hours.

Among the burdened roads is MA Road. Due to construction of a bridge near Badyari Dalgate, MA Road is witnessing heavy rush of vehicles “more than its capacity.”

“Dalgate bound vehicles coming from Downtown take the Sangarmall route instead of Badyari Crossing, overburdening the already overburdened MA road,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah.

The SSP said there are 18,000 students studying in different schools in Lal Chowk. “They come and leave institutions in their designated transports. This only adds to the already overflowing traffic,” he said.

In addition to this, the SSP said the works under Srinagar Smart City near Ghanta Ghar and adjacent areas are also resulting in heavy traffic flow on MA Road.