Prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash cremated

Srinagar: People from different walks of life today participated in last rites of prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash who passed away on Sunday.
He was cremated at Karan Nagar crematorium on Sunday. Sampat had suffered a severe heart attack on Saturday and was rushed to SKIMS, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The demise has been widely condoled by people from different walks of life. People, politicians and representatives of various trade unions, civil society and religious groups thronged his house at Harwan here.
They paid rich tributes to him. CPI (M) general secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami also paid tributes to him and recounted his contribution for the welfare of employees. Chief Spokesperson of J&K National Conference Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Vice President Ahsan Pardesi and Youth NC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar attended last rites of the veteran trade union leader.
"Sampat Prakash was an institution in himself. He dedicated his life to trade unionism. He was arrested several times and was also sent to Tihar Jail but his resolve was firm for people across all faiths. His death has created a vacuum which is hard to fill," Tanveer Sadiq said while talking to reporters.
Political leaders like former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar and ANC’s Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and other political leaders were present during the last rites.
Chairman, J&K Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani, along with other prominent trade union leaders and civil society members, was also present.
"Passing away of Sampat Prakash is condolence for the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir. His demise has pained employees' fraternity and for the pensioners, as Sampat was not just an individual, but an institution," Qayoom wani said.
"He resided in the hearts of everyone. The greatest tribute to him would be to maintain and carry forward his legacy of brotherhood and communal harmony," he said.