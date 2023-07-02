Prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash cremated

Srinagar: People from different walks of life today participated in last rites of prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash who passed away on Sunday.

He was cremated at Karan Nagar crematorium on Sunday. Sampat had suffered a severe heart attack on Saturday and was rushed to SKIMS, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The demise has been widely condoled by people from different walks of life. People, politicians and representatives of various trade unions, civil society and religious groups thronged his house at Harwan here.

They paid rich tributes to him. CPI (M) general secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami also paid tributes to him and recounted his contribution for the welfare of employees. Chief Spokesperson of J&K National Conference Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Vice President Ahsan Pardesi and Youth NC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar attended last rites of the veteran trade union leader.