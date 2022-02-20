‘Promote Kashmiri language’

Srinagar: People from different walks of life today stressed for promotion of Kashmiri language during a function at Tagore Hall here.
The event was organised by Vomedh a socio- cultural organisation. On the occasion, a project Pagah was launched for preservation of Kashmiri language.
“Our plan to celebrate Mother tongue day in Kashmir generated a lot of interest and curiosity. We announced a contest for kids where they have to send their video-recorded performances to us in Kashmiri. There was an overwhelming response and we got over hundred entries. We also received requests to keep the final programme on Sunday so that maximum people can participate", said Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a theatrist and jury of the contest and member of organising team.
"Project Pagah is one of its kind initiatives for preservation and promotion of Kashmiri language. Under project Pagah we plan to popularise the language in day to day life. Kashmiri being our mother tongue should be our first language across all age groups,” said Rakesh Roshan Bhat, convener of Pagah.