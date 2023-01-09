Protest at Mehjoor Nagar against ration curtailment

Srinagar: Curtailment of ration by the government evoked protest at Mehjoor Nagar area here.

People hit roads at Mehjoor Nagar area of uptown Srinagar and stopped traffic. Both men and women who were part of the protest expressed serious concern about stopping additional ration.

“When we have been already suffering immensely due to water and power shortage, inflation and unemployment, the government has now added more to our woes as only four kg ration is available for a consumer at a ration depot,” a protester, Muhammad Ismail said.