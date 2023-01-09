Protest at Mehjoor Nagar against ration curtailment

Srinagar: Curtailment of ration by the government evoked protest at Mehjoor Nagar area here.
People hit roads at Mehjoor Nagar area of uptown Srinagar and stopped traffic. Both men and women who were part of the protest expressed serious concern about stopping additional ration.
“When we have been already suffering immensely due to water and power shortage, inflation and unemployment, the government has now added more to our woes as only four kg ration is available for a consumer at a ration depot,” a protester, Muhammad Ismail said.
He said that the government has already stopped giving an additional 35 kgs of rice and flour to the people.
Another protester Farooq Ahmed said that, “government should take people on board before deciding about their fate.”
“Neither there is kerosene, nor flour. There is no sugar and now the additional ration has been stopped. The current entitlement of ration quota is not sufficient for any family. Government can’t be so insensitive towards its own people,” he added. [KNT]