Protests hinder installation of Smart Meters in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Smart Meter Project of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has hit roadblocks due to protests in various areas of Srinagar.

In recent weeks, protests were held in several areas including Rainawari,Habba kadal, Mehjoor Nagar and Aalochi Bagh against installation of Smart Meters. Locals in these Srinagar areas said that Smart Meters are being installed in the areas inhabited by predominantly poor population. They fear that it will escalate monthly bills that they cannot afford to pay.

During protests, which were mostly led by females, the protesters said that given their financially weak background, they were unable to make the ends meet.

“We are from poor families. Our educated youth are jobless, so how can we afford bills generated by Smart Meters. Most of the locals here are either roadside vendors or labourers. How can we pay hefty bills when we are unable to feed ourselves? The government should consider the poor people of the society and exempt us from this,” said a female protester during one such protest at Habba Kadal locality.