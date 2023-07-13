Protests intensify against installation of Smart Meters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Residents of various areas of the summer capital today staged protest against the installation of Smart Meters.

The move by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to install Smart Meters is facing stiff resistance from various Srinagar areas. Today multiple protests were held at Batamaloo and Nawab Bazar against installation of Smart Meters.

The aggrieved residents said that they cannot afford inflated bills generated by Smart Meters. Residents of Firdousabad area of Batamaloo resented installation of Smart Meters.

Scores of locals, mostly women, assembled on road against the move to install smart meters in the area. The protesters said that they belong to poor families and cannot afford smart meters, which they said generate exorbitant bills.

“We don’t understand why the government is not listening to our grievances. Despite all resentment, the government is going ahead with the move,” said a female protester at Batamaloo.

The protestors at Batamaloo said that they want flat rates and not the smart meter-generated power bills. They said that given their economic condition, they won’t be able to afford exorbitant bills.

The protesting residents said that most of the locals are either roadside vendors or labourers. They said the government should consider the poor people of the society before installation of Smart Meters.

Meanwhile, another protest was held at Nawab Bazar area of Downtown. The protestors held a protest march while blocking the main road of the area.

“My son is a salesman and barely earns enough to feed the family. How is he supposed to pay thousands as electricity bills when his salary is meager” said a protestor.

“Despite abundant power resources, people are made to suffer. This is our electricity and we have first right over it,” said another protester.

In the past two days, protests were also held at Chattabal and Hawal areas, where people demanded that the installation of Smart Meters should be halted. The protestors said that the hike in cooking gas and other commodities has already made life difficult for them.

For the past few weeks, residents from various Srinagar localities have been staging protests against installation of Smart Meters.