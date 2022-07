Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have extended Eid greetings to people of the summer capital and urged authorities to provide uninterrupted power, water supply and sanitation to people of the city.

In a statement, president Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee president Nazir Ahmad Shah extended Eid greeting to people of Srinagar.

On the occasion, he urged authorities to provide uninterrupted power and water supply to people and also ensure proper sanitation during Eid.