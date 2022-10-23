Psychiatry Department brings laurels to SKIMS Medical College Bemina

Srinagar: The department of Psychiatry has brought laurels to the SKIMS Medical College Bemina Srinagar as Professor and HOD psychiatry department Dr Abdul Majid has been elected as President of Indian Psychiatric Society North zone.

He was elected as the president at an event organised in Jaipur Rajasthan during the 47th Annual Conference of IPS North Zone. In his presidential address titled “Disaster and Mental Health: how we suffered and what we learnt” Dr. Majid shared the experiences and road map ahead to prevent the mental health consequences of disasters. Dr Majid is first from Kashmir to be elected to this coveted post of the professional organisation.