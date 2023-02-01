‘Public cooperation must to eradicate drug menace from society’

Srinagar: In order to listen to the public issues, grievances at their door steps and to ensure on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chanapora under weekly public outreach programme.
Besides local SMC Corporators, Civil Society members, the programme witnessed large participation of people from Chanapora, Lal Nagar, Gulshan Nagar, Natipora, Rambagh, Bagh-i-Mehtab and other adjoining areas of Chanapora Tehsil of Srinagar District.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, public representatives, delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues and demands before the Deputy Commissioner including augmentation of drainage network system in Gulshan Nagar, Pathan Colony and near Chanapora Gurudwara, installation of street lights, shifting of Tehsil Office to main Chanapora, maintenance of public parks, levelling and filling of playground, setting up of drinking water ROs and toilet facilities at important public places from Rambagh to Bagh-i-Mehtab, speeding up of ongoing work on alternate road at Natipora area and other issues.
After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the Deputy Commissioner sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.
The DC sought public cooperation in eradication of drug menace from the society. He said persons affected from drug abuse are treated as victims and are being provided proper counselling and guidance for their rehabilitation. He said the District Administration has also activated Digital Interface for faceless Consent by victims of drug abuse for their Tele Counselling and Rehabilitation.
The DC further said that the Lieutenant Governor led Administration has adopted zero tolerance towards drug peddling and persons involved in such heinous crime shall be dealt strictly to save young generations from this dreadful menace.