‘Public cooperation must to eradicate drug menace from society’

Srinagar: In order to listen to the public issues, grievances at their door steps and to ensure on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chanapora under weekly public outreach programme.

Besides local SMC Corporators, Civil Society members, the programme witnessed large participation of people from Chanapora, Lal Nagar, Gulshan Nagar, Natipora, Rambagh, Bagh-i-Mehtab and other adjoining areas of Chanapora Tehsil of Srinagar District.