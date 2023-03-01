Public grievance redressal camp held at Astaanpora

The DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different self-employment schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth so that they earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

The DC also asked the Chief Horticulture Officer to take measures to develop the Astanpora area as Cherry Village with a view to enhance the income of local farmers to 3 times for their overall socio-economic development.

He also stressed on expanding other allied Agriculture activities in the area.