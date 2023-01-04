Public grievance redressal camp held at Astanmarg

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of Astanmarg in Harwan Block here to assess the developmental requirements and address issues of public at their doorsteps.
The Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by a large gathering of locals, besides representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions viz. DDC and BDC member, Sarpanches and Panches of the area who projected their grievances and issues before the DC which include augmentation of water supply, development of Syedpora-Fakir Gujri road via Astanmarg, holding special camps for issuing disability Certificates, saturation under PMAY-G, providing Banking and ATM facilities and other issues.
After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the PRI members and other individuals, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He assured the people of Astanmarg and other areas of Harwan Block that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.
The DC also gave on the spot directions to the concerned Officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.
Addressing the gathering, the DC said the District Administration is holding such grievance redressal Camps to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment to ensure their time bound redressal.