Public grievance redressal camp held at Bemina

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Tehsil Office Bemina under weekly Block Diwas programme in order to bring Administration at the door steps of people for an on spot resolution of their developmental issues.
The programme was held within the premises of Tehsil Office Shalteng and witnessed large participation of people from Bemina, Khushi Pora, Zainakote, HMT, Tengpora Batamaloo, Boatman Colony and other adjoining areas of Shalteng Tehsil of Srinagar.
Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Srinagar, Haris Ahmad Handoo was also present on the occasion.