Public Grievance Redressal Camp held at Theed Harwan

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday held the Block Diwas programme at New Theed Harwan under weekly public outreach programme.
On the occasion, local DDC and BDC members, PRI representatives projected various issues and development related demands before the Deputy Commissioner including issues regarding damages caused to Horticulture/Agriculture crops, correction in Revenue records, establishment of SFC Depot in the area, Social Welfare & irrigation related matters, protection from Wild Animals and other development related matters.
The DC interacted with the local people and received first hand appraisal about the public issues and demands.
He gave patient hearing to the people and passed on the spot instructions to the concerned Departments for time-bound redressal of public grievances.
The DC said the District Administration is taking all possible measures to ensure better civic facilities to the people particularly living in remote areas of the District.