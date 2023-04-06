Public toilet defunct at Magarmal Bagh

BY ATEEB BASHIR

Srinagar: Defunct public toilet at Magarmal Bagh area here is giving a tough time to people.

The defunct public toilet falls under SMC’s Ward No. 29 near Khalsa School. The area remains abuzz throughout the day with visitors. There are several shopping malls located in the nearby vicinity that deal with women and kids wear.

Several women complained that the lack of public toilet and hygiene gives tough time and appealed to authorities to intervene into the matter.