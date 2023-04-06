Public toilet defunct at Magarmal Bagh

BY ATEEB BASHIR
Srinagar: Defunct public toilet at Magarmal Bagh area here is giving a tough time to people.
The defunct public toilet falls under SMC’s Ward No. 29 near Khalsa School. The area remains abuzz throughout the day with visitors. There are several shopping malls located in the nearby vicinity that deal with women and kids wear.
Several women complained that the lack of public toilet and hygiene gives tough time and appealed to authorities to intervene into the matter.
The public toilet was constructed a few years back for women. “Unfortunately it was not properly maintained. The taps are broken and flush doesn’t work.The toilets are emanating foul smell causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Dirty washrooms makes people vulnerable to diseases,” said a female.
Another college girl said, there are public toilets after every two kilometers outside J&K.
“But Srinagar has few and that too are either closed or in a shabby condition. This shows pathetic behavior of authorities towards people and contrary to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”, she said.