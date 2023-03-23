Rainawari residents protest installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar: Residents of Rainawari area here staged a protest against installation of smart electricity meters in their area.

Scores of locals, mostly women, assembled on roads against the move to install smart meters in the area. The protestors blocked the main road of the area triggering traffic jams in the vicinity.

The protesters said that given their financially weak background, they are unable to make ends meet their ends. They fear that smart meters will end up increasing their monthly electricity bill.

“Most of the locals here are doing menial jobs, and how can they afford to foot the bill generated by smart meters. The government should consider the poor people in society,” said a female protester.