Rainawari residents stage protest against drinking water shortage

Srinagar: The residents of Rainawari area here on Saturday staged a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to supply water to them for the past one month.

The protesters, mostly women, blocked the main road near JLNM Hospital, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Speaking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the protesting women said they have been without water supply for a month, and no one is paying attention to their plight.

"We approached the authorities numerous times, but nothing has been done, and we feel like we're being shuffled from one place to another," the residents alleged, while appealing authorities to address this issue.