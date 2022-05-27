Raj Bagh residents protest against installation of Smart Meters

“Most of the protestors here have single bread earners and that too those who are doing menial jobs. Our children are jobless and how can they pay the hefty bills generated by these smart meters. We won’t allow installation of these smart meters and we will continue to hit roads f they force us,” said another female protester.

A PDD official of the concerned area said that “people have myths about smart meters and the meters won't generate hefty bills.”

"We came here to make people understand but no one is ready to understand. Smart Meter will only give new facilities and power supply will also be better. It is unfortunate that in some areas people are resisting this progress. Smart Meters are being installed under centrally sponsored scheme across whole country and this is for good of everyone," said the official.