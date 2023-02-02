Rally organised to create awareness about importance of Wetlands

Srinagar: The J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) today celebrated ‘World Wetlands Day’ with the theme ‘Prioritise Wetland Restoration’.

On the occasion, Watershed Management Division of J&K LCMA organised a rally to create awareness among the people about the importance of wetlands.

The employees of Watershed Management division besides the locals took part in the rally. The rally started from the Office of Watershed Management division Ishber Nishat and concluded near Foreshore Road.