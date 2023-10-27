Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Srinagar Police organise Run for Unity

Srinagar: On the eve of "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas", Srinagar Police organised a one-mile (1.6 km ) run themed “Run for Unity” today from Ghat number 16 to Ghat number 21 along the Boulevard road.

“The run evoked overwhelming response from students of different schools who braved the early morning chill to take part in the event. The aim of the event was to bring about awareness among the youth regarding the importance of unity, as envisioned by the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhai Patel for the unification of our Nation,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

The race was flagged off by SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, and was graced by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar. The event ended on an enthusiastic note with prize distribution among the students for their participation in various categories of the event.