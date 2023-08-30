Rawalpora residents seek e-bus services

Srinagar: The residents of Rawalpora locality here today demanded augmentation of transport services. .

They said the entire Rawalpora-Rangreath belt sans proper transportation services causing huge inconvenience to locals.

"For many years now we have been face to face with a huge dearth in transportation services in our area. Every time we are promised augmentation of services but nothing much has changed" rued Abdul Qayoom Sofi, a resident of Gulzarpora Rawalpora.

He said the entire Rawalpora stretch is heavily populated but the transportation services don't match the same and we see people often footing the distance upto the bypass road or even Baghat chowk.