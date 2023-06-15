Recent fish kill in Dal Lake not unusual: LCMA tells HC

Srinagar: J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) has informed the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that recent fish kill in Dal Lake was “not unusual” but happens every year due to various environmental factors.

In a report filed in compliance with the directions of court, Vice Chairman LCMA, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, has ,however, not ruled out the possibility of the fish kill due to the presence of pesticide and herbicide in the floating gardens and gardens around the area in it.

The report indicates that hundreds of dead fish were seen floating over the water along fringes of Oberio Ghat, SKICC corners to Nishat Pipe Line Bund (Nishat Basin of Dal Lake) on May 22 this year.

On May 25, the report says, water samples and specimen of small fish (fingerlings) of Crossochellius diplochellus commonly known as Kashmir latia local name Thethur and some specimen of Carassius carassius commonly known as Crucian carp (local name Gang-e-gad) were collected for examination.