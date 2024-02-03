Reception for 1st batch of Bharat Darshan Tour held at DPL Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 3: The first batch of the students who were part of the Bharat Darshan Tour-2024 organised by the Police under Civic Action Programme have returned back safely.

They were received by ADO ZPHQ Kashmir Nisar Ahmad along with DySP DAR DPL Srinagar and accorded a warm reception at DPL Srinagar.

Interacting with the students, receiving officers congratulated them for availing the opportunity of visiting the southernmost part of the country. While sharing their experiences the students exhibited enthusiasm and seemed quite confident and happy.

It is pertinent to mention that the group was flagged off by IGP Kashmir V K Birdi on January 29. The group was comprising 66 students and three care takers visited various heritage sites in New Delhi and Chennai.

The students described the tour as a great success and asserted that the tour helped them to gain a new experience and also gave them vast exposure to become more confident and attain knowledge about the visiting places,” police said in a statement.