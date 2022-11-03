Rehabilitation of commercial units from Dal Lake | HC seeks latest status on relocation policy

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought to know about the “latest progress of rehabilitation and relocation policy of commercial units in the Dal Lake.

Hearing a petition related to Hotel Heaven Canal, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that it was essential to know the latest progress of Rehabilitation and Relocation policy of Commercial units before passing any orders regarding the issues involved in the matter.

“It is, therefore, directed that Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall file a latest status report indicating the above aspect of the matter before this court by or before the next date of hearing,” the court said and ordered listing of the case on December 12.