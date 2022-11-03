Rehabilitation of commercial units from Dal Lake | HC seeks latest status on relocation policy

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought to know about the “latest progress of rehabilitation and relocation policy of commercial units in the Dal Lake.
Hearing a petition related to Hotel Heaven Canal, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that it was essential to know the latest progress of Rehabilitation and Relocation policy of Commercial units before passing any orders regarding the issues involved in the matter.
“It is, therefore, directed that Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall file a latest status report indicating the above aspect of the matter before this court by or before the next date of hearing,” the court said and ordered listing of the case on December 12.
The directions came after the court’s perusal of a status report filed by the Divisional Commissioner on April 21 this year. The report indicated that the Chief Secretary conducted a meeting on 14 December 2020 on various issues regarding relocation and rehabilitation of families and persons within and around Dal Lake.
The Court observed that the Divisional Commissioner also stated that as per decision, the revenue department, among one of the agenda items of the meeting, was to draft an action plan regarding relocation and rehabilitation of the families residing within and around Dal Lake.
While the court observed that the status report indicated that LCMA shall share, draft policy regarding rehabilitation of the commercial units of the Dal Lake with the Revenue Department under intimation to the Divisional Commissioner’s office, it said the report indicated that the draft agenda was awaited from the other stakeholders and as such the drafted policy would be discussed after taking into account all aspects of the matter.