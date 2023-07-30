RELOCATION DILEMMA | GMC Srinagar faces challenges in shifting Chest Diseases Hospital to GB Pant Hospital

Srinagar: In a bid to optimise healthcare resources, the Health and Medical Education Department last year had announced that the operations of Chest Diseases Hospital would partly be moved to GB Pant Hospital building Sonwar, previously a Children's Hospital. However, this decision has encountered hurdles, with doctors expressing concerns about the suitability of the GB Pant Hospital for treating patients with chest diseases.

The Chest Diseases Hospital at Dalgate has been at the forefront of testing, isolation and treatment of patients during COVID19. In addition, it has been the nodal point for testing and treatment of other respiratory diseases, even during past pandemics, boasting advanced labs and isolation facilities. However, many of the buildings at these hospitals need repair and revamping, in addition to space augmentation.

In September last year, when Children Hospital was moved from GB Pant Hospital location to the 500-bedded facility at Bemina, the GMC Srinagar was in possession of a hospital building with no hospital functions. Soon after, it ordered for relocation of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital building. “Consequent upon the shifting of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital Bemina … a sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar, Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, and HOD Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine, CD Hospital, Srinagar'', read the order issued in October last year.