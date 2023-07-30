RELOCATION DILEMMA | GMC Srinagar faces challenges in shifting Chest Diseases Hospital to GB Pant Hospital
Srinagar: In a bid to optimise healthcare resources, the Health and Medical Education Department last year had announced that the operations of Chest Diseases Hospital would partly be moved to GB Pant Hospital building Sonwar, previously a Children's Hospital. However, this decision has encountered hurdles, with doctors expressing concerns about the suitability of the GB Pant Hospital for treating patients with chest diseases.
The Chest Diseases Hospital at Dalgate has been at the forefront of testing, isolation and treatment of patients during COVID19. In addition, it has been the nodal point for testing and treatment of other respiratory diseases, even during past pandemics, boasting advanced labs and isolation facilities. However, many of the buildings at these hospitals need repair and revamping, in addition to space augmentation.
In September last year, when Children Hospital was moved from GB Pant Hospital location to the 500-bedded facility at Bemina, the GMC Srinagar was in possession of a hospital building with no hospital functions. Soon after, it ordered for relocation of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital building. “Consequent upon the shifting of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital Bemina … a sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar, Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, and HOD Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine, CD Hospital, Srinagar'', read the order issued in October last year.
The same order announced that the CD Hospital buildings at Dalgate would be utilized for Infectious Diseases ‘or Drug Rehabilitation Centre, leaving ambiguity about the purpose of the shifting.
However, months later, only a part of OPD, X-Ray Unit, CT Scan and emergency services have been started by CD Hospital at the new location, clearly demonstrating the inadequacy and inappropriateness of the new location for a full-fledged Chest Diseases Hospital.
Many medical professionals that Greater Kashmir spoke to said the Health and Medical Education Department has been apprised of a major flaw at the new location : the limited oxygen capacity. At Chest Diseases Hospital Dalgate, a senior medico said, every bed is equipped with high flow oxygen while GB Pant could only generate 500 liters of oxygen. The limited oxygen capacity of just 500 liters (compared to 3500 litres at Chest Diseases Hospital) are the primary concerns, leaving doctors wary of moving their patients without first addressing these issues.
In addition, the Air Handling Unit at GB Pant Hospital has made news more than once for being defunct for decades. Doctors feel it would not be safe to admit patients with chest ailments to a ward which does not have a good ventilation system.
Many doctors said GB Pant Hospital needs a major revamp of the building before any further relocations can be considered. “GMC Srinagar must improve the infrastructure and increase oxygen capacity to ensure seamless patient care and treatment prior to ordering the shifting,” a medico said.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Tanvir Masood said discussions were going on with the Government about planned relocation and required changes at the GB Pant Hospital building. “We are working on it,” he said.