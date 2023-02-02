‘Remove haphazardly placed cables from poles within 15 days’

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday directed telecom service providers and cable operators to remove the haphazardly placed wires, lines, cables, junction boxes and other utilities above ground within 15 days.

In a public notice issued by SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, the cable operators and telecom service providers have been warned that the cables will be disconnected at their risk and responsibility if they fail to remove these with 15 days.

“Whereas it has been observed that various telecom service operators, internet providers, local cable network operators etc have laid cables / wires, OFCs. junction boxes, utilities etc in a very unorganised and haphazard manner along various roads / areas/ streets in Srinagar City. Whereas these cables/ wires lines/ junction boxes are mostly dangling from electric poles and in some cases rolls are lying on the ground underneath the poles and in some cases these rolls are shattered all along the roads / streets. Whereas these haphazardly put cables / wires / utilities / lines / junction boxes have created a public nuisance besides being dangerous to life and property as well as making the city aesthetically poor,” the notice reads.