‘Renovated Ghanta Ghar to be inaugurated by August 15’

Srinagar: The renovated Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in historic Lal Chowk is all set to be inaugurated by August 15.

Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Iftikhar Kakroo while talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the work on the clock tower has almost been completed. “99 percent work has been completed and it will take a few more days to be Ghanta Ghar ready for inauguration,” Kakroo said.

He added that the inauguration of the project, that is coming up in the European design, will be done before August 15.

Although the renovation of the clock tower, which started almost nine months back, caused traffic jams, the structure is taking its final shape.

People are getting attracted towards the spot and some of the pictures of the structure also went viral on the social media platforms.