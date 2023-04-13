Renowned Qaari Aaqa Ehsan Bayat Hamdani performs Qiraat at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: On behalf of the Iran Cultural House, New Delhi, internationally renowned Quran reciter of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Aaqa Ehsan Bayat Hamdani, performed magnificent display of his art of recitation at the historic Jamia Masjid here during Zuhr prayer.

On this occasion, a large number of worshipers, who had come to perform Zuhr prayer, listened to the beautiful recitation.

On behalf of the head of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, Hamdani and his friends were warmly welcomed by the officials of the Anjuman, Haji Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon and Moulana M S Rehman Shams. They were honoured with Kashmiri traditional shawls.