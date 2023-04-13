Renowned Qaari Aaqa Ehsan Bayat Hamdani performs Qiraat at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: On behalf of the Iran Cultural House, New Delhi, internationally renowned Quran reciter of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Aaqa Ehsan Bayat Hamdani, performed magnificent display of his art of recitation at the historic Jamia Masjid here during Zuhr prayer.
On this occasion, a large number of worshipers, who had come to perform Zuhr prayer, listened to the beautiful recitation.
On behalf of the head of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, Hamdani and his friends were warmly welcomed by the officials of the Anjuman, Haji Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon and Moulana M S Rehman Shams. They were honoured with Kashmiri traditional shawls.
“The guests were apprised that with the advent of Islam in Kashmir after Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir continued to be the guardians of Islam and propagate the religion in the region,” Anjuman said in a statement.
Agha Syed Sibat Shabbir Qumi, head of Peerwaan-e-Wilaayat acted as interpreter on the occasion and presented a gift of gratitude to Mirwaiz on behalf of the distinguished guest.