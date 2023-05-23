Residents decry dumping of garbage on vacant land at Gulshanabad

Srinagar: Residents of Zargar lane Gulshanabad area in Maloora Shalteng (Ward 16) have expressed resentment against dumping of garbage and solid waste material in their locality.

The residents through a prominent social activist Arshad Dijoo have complained against dumping of garbage including cow dung by some persons from adjoining areas.

“On the request of residents, I hereby bring it into notice of SMC that the inhabitants of this residential area complain that they are facing acute pollution. They allege that people from nearby areas dump garbage in their residential area including cow dung. The same keeps accumulating with each passing day. There often is a stench in the air arising from the accumulated garbage and also leading to visible pollution in and around their habitation. The locals allege that the unscrupulous elements with impunity dump solid waste in the vacant land in and around their residential area rather than subscribing to the SMC garbage collecting service. The residents have personally intercepted such unscrupulous elements and have repeatedly requested them to refrain from such activities. But to no avail,” Dijoo writes to Chief Sanitation Officer of SMC.