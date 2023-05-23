Residents decry dumping of garbage on vacant land at Gulshanabad

Srinagar: Residents of Zargar lane Gulshanabad area in Maloora Shalteng (Ward 16) have expressed resentment against dumping of garbage and solid waste material in their locality.
The residents through a prominent social activist Arshad Dijoo have complained against dumping of garbage including cow dung by some persons from adjoining areas.
“On the request of residents, I hereby bring it into notice of SMC that the inhabitants of this residential area complain that they are facing acute pollution. They allege that people from nearby areas dump garbage in their residential area including cow dung. The same keeps accumulating with each passing day. There often is a stench in the air arising from the accumulated garbage and also leading to visible pollution in and around their habitation. The locals allege that the unscrupulous elements with impunity dump solid waste in the vacant land in and around their residential area rather than subscribing to the SMC garbage collecting service. The residents have personally intercepted such unscrupulous elements and have repeatedly requested them to refrain from such activities. But to no avail,” Dijoo writes to Chief Sanitation Officer of SMC.
“Therefore through this complaint they request your goodself to take swift cognisance visa viz the "Swach Bharat Abhiyaan" and sanitise their vast residential area and also ask these elements to refrain from spoiling the area by dumping of household waste/garbage. They further request the ward officer concerned and the sanitary inspector be asked to swiftly take cognizance and by visiting the area kickstart a cleanliness drive to sanitise the area. They request such unscrupulous elements contaminating the atmosphere there be asked to restrain themselves from such acts in future,” Dijoo added.