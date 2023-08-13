Residents decry haphazard footpath, drainage construction along Nawab Bazar-Dalal Mohalla road

However, Iftikhar Kakroo maintains that these residential buildings were already in dilapidated conditions and that the “locals are now putting the blame on us in order to get monetary benefits from the administration.”

Kakroo said they had assessed the area before undertaking any work even as they photographed vulnerable buildings using Geo Tagging before any execution. However, he was unable to share those pictures when asked.

But the locals contend the official version saying, "the structures are fragile here, and when we explained this to officials, they threatened us saying they will lodge an FIR against us,” residents and shopkeepers said.

While many residents say their houses have developed cracks and can topple anytime, a yellow house on the corner of the street with its first floor ruptured is grappling to stand its ground.

Housing four families, it caved-in to the force, leaving only two rooms for 20-members to eat and sleep, inhabitants say.

“Our sleep is deprived, we live in fear,” groaned Tufail Manzoor as he pointed to the fallen wall of his home facing the roadside.

Although they have received an acknowledgement letter from the administration, Tufail says he fears the bureaucratic red-tape would prolong their suffering.

On the ground floor of this house is a vegetable shop, but since the building collapsed partially, Firdous Ahmad Pampori-brother of five sisters and a lone bread earner for his family is fearful from continuing the trade.