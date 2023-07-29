Residents of Downtown Srinagar call on Lt Governor

Srinagar: A delegation of residents of Downtown Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation under the banner of Greater Srinagar Leadership submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor containing various public issues and demands for the welfare of the people.

Later, the representatives of Gujjar and Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference from Karnah, Kupwara also called on the Lt Governor and put forth issues & demands of their area.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegation of appropriate action on the issues and demands presented by them.