‘Resolve bottlenecks in installation of Smart Meters in Srinagar’

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of feeder wise progress of smart meter installation in Srinagar made so far and discussed measures to resolve impediments hampering installation process.

The DC was apprised by MD KPDCL about the implementation of smart metering project in Srinagar. The Managing Director highlighted the advantages of smart meters installation in terms of better and reliable power supply with informed decisions by the consumers about their electricity consumption.

He further informed the ease and transparency gained by the consumer in knowing about the bill and usage in smart meter installations. He informed that under the smart metering project 59000 meters have been installed in Phase-I (completed) and 11000 in Phase-II (Target 1.5 Lakh lot A + 1.5 Lac lot B) in Srinagar City by the project implementation Agency (PIA) RECPDCL.