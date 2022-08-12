Restaurant, bakery shop damaged in fire incident at Lal Chowk

Srinagar: A restaurant and a bakery shop were damaged in a fire incident at Lal Chowk area here today.
Police said the fire broke out in the attic of Hollywood Cafe. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “Timely action by Fire and Emergency department prevented the fire from spreading to other business establishments,” a shopkeeper said.
“Prompt action by our firefighters saved the ground floor of the restaurant. However, the first floor and attic were fully damaged in the fire incident. The timely action helped us to confine the fire to the restaurant” said an official from the Fire and Emergency department.
The official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
“Attic and first floor of my establishment were fully damaged in the incident. Ground floor has been damaged by water. I had recently renovated the restaurant and it is fully damaged. Besides machines and equipments worth lakhs of rupees were also damaged,” Mir Imaad Arif, owner of Hollywood Cafe and Hollywood Bakery told Greater Kashmir.